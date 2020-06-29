1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Journey to Tokyo: Bubba Nickles

Japan 2020

by: Andrew Marden

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE) — Bubba Nickles is an Olympian. She was named to the 15-player U.S. Olympic Softball team back in October.

And she remembers the exact moment.

“I was just doing homework for school,” she smiled. “And Rachel Garcia, my UCLA teammate, too, she texted me and she just said, ‘I’m so proud of you, Bubs!'”

Nickles had homework because she is still in school, one of three college players on the U.S. Olympic Softball team. And due to COVID-19, next year she will return to UCLA before heading to Tokyo.

“I think it’s a dream come true,” said Nickles. “It was a little heartbreaking when I found out that I wouldn’t be able to be with my UCLA team and I kinda was anticipating that if I were to make the tryout.

“As far as skill-wise, that would just prepare me even more for everything that we’re gonna compete for.”

The goal is gold, though Bubba Nickles says she goes in with no expectations. For 12 years, it has been her dream to be an Olympian.

“I saw USA Softball and I saw Lovie Jung,” she said. “She was the second baseman for the Olympic team. And I still joke about it with her to this day, but I always thought, I think she looked like my mom in my eyes.

“I was like, ‘hey, she looks like my mom, maybe I could be like her one day.'”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

