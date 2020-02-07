Live Now
Watch News 8 online: February 7 , 2020
1  of  32
Closings
Asbury First Storehouse Church of Jesus Christ COJIC DDAWNY Family Committee Emmanuel Temple Church Empire Bingo Faith Church- Brighton Faith Tabernacle Prayer GiGi's Playhouse Rochester God's Vision Min. Greece Assembly of God House Of Prayer Ministers Church Without Walls Mt. Olivet Baptist Church New Beginnings Brockport New Life Church of Christ New Life Ministries Ontario County Justice Coalition Pearce Church Rochester Koinonia Reunion ShiftDiff LLC Spiritus Christi Church St. John of Roch. St. John's Lutheran-Farmington St. Josaphat's Church St. Martin de Porres Parish St. Thomas' Episcopal Church St. Vincent de Paul Society Temple B'rith Kodesh Temple Beth El Temple Sinai Twelve Corners Presbyterian Church-Brighton Vincent's Treasure Trove

Female athlete to launch Olympic torch relay for 1st time

Japan 2020

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 09: Gold medalist Anna Korakaki of Greece smiles on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 25m pistol event on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Shooting Centre on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — For the first time, a woman has been chosen to launch the torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Games at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics in Greece.

Greece’s Olympic committee said Thursday it has picked Rio de Janeiro shooting gold medalist Anna Korakaki as the first torchbearer following the flame-lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia on March 12.

The carefully-choreographed ceremony is led by an actress posing as an ancient Greek priestess who lights the flame using a a bowl-shaped mirror to focus the heat of the sun’s rays on her torch. She will then pass it on to Korakaki.

The torch relay will course through Greece for a week before the flame is handed over to Tokyo organizing officials at a ceremony in Athens. The last torchbearer will also be a woman — Greece’s Katerina Stefanidi who won the pole vault gold medal at Rio.

Greece’s national Olympic committee president Spyros Capralos said Korakaki’s selection was a “historic” moment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss