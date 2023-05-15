ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — West Irondequoit parents are nervous they could lose childcare if their daycare facility is turned into an environmental department for the school district. If passed in the RISE budget vote tomorrow, they would have to look for other options for daycare.

Inspire Childcare Center leases the space from the West Irondequoit School District, however they’re being forced to relocate because the district needs a new facility for their environmental department. Because of this, parents worry they won’t have access to care for their children.

The school district alerted Inspire in January of their intent to relocate them. Since local spaces for Inspire to move are limited, they will likely have to move out of range for many parents.

“We did talk with them if there was any way we could possibly stay, they did first offer up a location that was nearby, which was the Pine grove school which they recently reacquired from the town. We went and took a look at it and were like okay we must move in here and then they came back and said no we’re going to use that now for our own preschool and UPK programs.”

A change like this isn’t always convenient for parents. Brittney O’Shea takes her 3-year-old to Inspire and she’s already unable to get on other daycare waitlists. They’ve even considered moving out of town.

“There’s already a childcare desert in West Irondequoit. This is only going to further that problem. I’ve called around to other facilities and the waitlists are so long they’re not even taking new names.”

Parents here believe having this childcare facility does more than serve their needs for their children. It also prepares West Irondequoit School District’s future students by teaching them social skills and emotion regulation.

West Irondequoit School District provided a statement in response to concerns.

“West Irondequoit CSD is committed to partnering with families and the community to support

adequate and accessible childcare. We understand there are a limited number of privately owned companies in our community who offer childcare. We collaborate with each. In the case of Inspire, we have communicated with Inspire’s owner, Mr. D’Agostino, in good faith, trying to help him find a solution to operate his privately owned business in a different location.

Ultimately, as a public institution, we must prioritize the needs of our entire district and make

decisions that are in the best interests of our students and community. The relocation decision

to 330 Pattonwood Dr. was recommended by the district’s Facility Planning Committee

because there is no impact to the taxpayers. If approved, this project would begin in July 2024.

The Capital Project is a separate vote from the District Budget. It will be listed as Proposition #1

on the ballot on May 16.”

The RISE budget vote takes place tomorrow 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the St. Paul Fire Department. If passed, Inspire would have until June 2024 to move out.

