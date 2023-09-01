ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Tops on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit was briefly shut down Friday, after someone called police and reported seeing a gun.

According to the Irondequoit Police Department, officers discovered the person in question had a vape device, not a weapon.

Police shut the store down “for a brief time” to find the person and confirm it with the caller.

According to Tops, no one inside the store was asked to leave or stop shopping at any point. A representative said business as usual continued “within minutes.”