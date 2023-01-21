ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the lack of snow, the Town of Irondequoit turned into a winter wonderland for this year’s WinterFest! The day was also special reunion for some furry friends, as attendees got the chance to see first-hand the happy outcome to a story birthed out of community concern.

Designed to be a way to get folks out-and-about, organizers with the town describe the event as a “cure to your winter blues, where it’s cool to be cold.”

Along with some festival staples, like a hot coco bar, smores station and snowboarding demos, there were also some special guests.

“We had been seeing on Facebook that there were three dogs dumped in Durand Park,” Special events coordinator Jarie Doberstein explained. “And it was the buzz on Facebook and everybody was getting really worried about these dogs.”

One of the dogs wandered into Seabreeze, she said, which is when animal control picked her up, but something wasn’t right.

“The resident said it looked like the dog had had a seizure,” Doberstein explained. “So animal control took her to the vet, and the vet said, ‘She’s pregnant.'”

As the town was caring for the expecting pup — Named Maggie — officials said Rescue Treasure’s Pet Adoption approached them, wanting to to help out.

“Maggie ended up going into labor and she had 12 puppies!” Doberstein said. “So we’ve kind of named them the Durand Mastiff’s and we thought it would be kind of a fun story to have a little reunion here today.”

The WinterFest event was a chance to bring a little added warmth to everyone. All 12 dogs were adopted. At Saturday’s event, the pups were brought back together for the first time.

“It was a buzz in Irondequoit. People were really worried and wanted to make sure they were okay,” Doberstein said. “All 12 dogs have been adopted and we’re going to get as many as we could here today so people can take a little peek and see how they’re growing.”

The town said that Maggie, the mom, is currently being fostered right now. She is still available for adoption for a loving forever home.