IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of homes and businesses in and around Irondequoit are without power Thursday evening.

According to RG&E, 3,385 customers in Monroe County were without power as of 6:00 p.m. About 2,800 of those are on the east side of Irondequoit.

RG&E estimates power will be restored by 6:15 p.m.