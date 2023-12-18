IRONDEQUOIT N.Y. (WROC) – Typically in the month of December several feet of snow blanket the area. Now that we’ve reached mid-December there has been very little to no snow fall. Commissioner at the Department of Public Works in Irondequoit, Erin Magee, says she’s lived here her whole life and to her the past couple of winters have the same weather trend.

“It seems like weather has been a little more milder coming into the Christmas and holidays and such and we’ve had a few salt runs this year but nothing major yet,” said Magee.

She says the department’s budget for salt equates to about $300,000.

“We look at about six thousand, five to six thousand tons of salt. We did not use that last year. We have to order a certain amount to make sure we’re covered and make sure that we can respond. We usually anticipate an average winter based on the last few winters we’ve seen. When we see less snow, then we do see a savings in that regard. The salt that we didn’t use last winter is still in the barn and we can use it this winter,” she said.

She says last winter the department only used about half the amount of salt that was purchased.

She says they busiest time for time in the winter is January and February, but regardless of extreme snow storms she says they are always on the lookout taking precautionary measures.

“What people don’t realize is just because we’re not getting huge persistent storms doesn’t mean we’re not out every day maybe salting the roads, prepping the roads, making sure that they’re passable just for freezing conditions. If it’s below freezing, we’re still out making sure the roads aren’t frozen over if we get some precipitation,” she said.