IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A sinkhole has been spotted behind the Wegmans on Hudson Avenue.

Photos from viewer Matthew Jorstad showed the sinkhole earlier in the day. When News 8 staff arrived at the location just after 6:30 p.m., they said the sinkhole was filled with water.

(Photos courtesy of Matthew Jorstad) (Photos courtesy of Matthew Jorstad)

News 8 staff who went to the location said the Irondequoit Police Department had the area cornered off as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, but added the situation seemed under control.

