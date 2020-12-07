Shamrock Jack’s Irish Pub dedicates ‘Jameson Tree’ to worker who passed away

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Many holiday celebrations were canceled this year, like the Genesee Brew house’s annual Keg Tree lighting, but there is a new tree in town — the ‘Jameson Tree’.

Spirits of Christmas: The “Jameson Tree” stands tall at @shamrockjacks in Irondequoit, NY. 800 empty bottles of Jameson Irish Whiskey makeup their first such tree here. pic.twitter.com/2DK7mroeWq — John Kucko (@john_kucko) December 7, 2020

For the first year ever, Shamrock Jack’s Irish Pub in Irondequoit displayed their Jameson Tree, a holiday tree made of 800 bottles of empty Jameson Irish Whiskey bottles. The tree has a special meaning — it’s dedicated to Roz, a former worker who passed away a few months ago.

Roz would decorate the pub each holiday season and began collecting the empty Jameson bottles two years ago in hopes of eventually building the Jameson tree.

On Sunday, her coworkers made her vision come to life.