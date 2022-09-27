ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several houses were burglarized in and half a dozen cars stolen from an Irondequoit neighborhood Tuesday, representatives with the Irondequoit Police Department (IPD) said.

IPD officers were called to neighborhoods in the area of Norton Street and Route 590, where they discovered that “numerous” burglaries were committed in the Edgecreek Trail neighborhood. Several items were stolen from multiple homes, and “half a dozen” vehicles, according to IPD.

Details are limited at this time. The preliminary investigation revealed the same group of five individuals had been caught on security camera footage. Currently, IPD says the group appears to be responsible for all the thefts.

One of the stolen vehicles was recovered by members of the Rochester Police Department, and officials say that a person of interest has been detained.

IPD is asking residents in the neighborhood to review their home camera security systems, and notify authorities of any suspicious footage.

Those with suspicious footage are encouraged to call 911 and ask to speak with an Irondequoit police officer.

