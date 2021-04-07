Senior housing project breaks ground in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews broke ground Wednesday on a senior housing project in Irondequoit.

The new complex is located at 2590 Culver Rd. It will contain 80 apartment units once completed.

“One of the biggest priorities we have as a town board is to allow our older residents to age in place,” Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley said, “to make sure they can stay in the communities they lived in with their children and grandchildren.”

Through a partnership with Rochester Regional Health, residents will have access to onsite evaluations, as well as a service coordinator who will link residents to health care providers. The housing project is expected to be completed next spring.