ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) will be hosting a free performing next week as part of the RPO Outdoors Concert Series.

The performance will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at the House of Guitars I-Square stage, located on Bakers Park in Irondequoit.

Bring your own lawn chair, as provided seating will be limited. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is a Rochester-based orchestra that brings the community together with their blend of genres each season.

The House of Guitars is a musical instrument store famous for their incredibly large collection of guitars as well as their near-weekly live, free shows. They are known as a place for professional musicians to stop by, and have opened their doors to big names such as Aerosmith and Ozzie Osborn.