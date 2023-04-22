ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time for spring cleaning in the home, and in the medicine cabinet.

The Irondequoit Police Department partners with Uplift Irondequoit to host a biannual Drug Take Back — with its first of the year happening Saturday.

Organizers say it gives the community a chance to bring in expired, unfinished medication, as well as sharps to ensure its properly disposed of.

Event organizers add the event helps the community dispose of medication, but also provide information about any current medications many may have, even offering Narcan.

Saturday’s event is the last time they will accept Sharps disposals but add there are other New York State approved resources able to take those at other times.

Experts say it can be hard to know where to dispose of medications, and that’s why they are here to help.

“People are appreciative of the fact that now they don’t have to worry about where their medication is going,” Jonathan Lawton, Irondequoit Police Department Officer for Community Engagement. “They don’t have to worry if they flush it down the toilet like we were originally told. This is when your medications, you know if you’re not using it — you can flush it. Now we’re saying don’t flush it. Take it to these events to where we can safely dispose of it. It gets incinerated so there’s no chance of it getting back out on the streets or in the water.”

Although the event is a good way to clear some space, officials say that it’s a way to monitor what’s in the home, especially what’s around children.

Pet prescriptions are also accepted at these events. For those who missed April’s event, there will be another time to dispose of medications in the fall as well.