ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department issued an alert Wednesday night for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

According to police, Mario Velez, 88, was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on East Ridge Road. He was wearing a blue jacket, tan or gray pants, and black shoes.

Velez is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.