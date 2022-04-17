IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police are investigating Sunday night near Rodgers Parkway.

According to authorities, two teen girls were walking west on Rodgers Parkway and crossing over Seneca Avenue. As they were walking a vehicle stuck one of the teen girls.

The girl was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with very serious injuries.

Police say part of the roads are closed and are urging the community to avoid the area.

HAPPENING NOW: @IrondequoitPD have blocked off Seneca Ave. North of the Scholfield Rd. intersection due to a serious car crash. I’ll be LIVE tonight with all the details. We also spoke to police. pic.twitter.com/ymqHC3YzDc — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) April 18, 2022

Details are limited at this time.

News 8 has crews on scene and will continue to develop this story.