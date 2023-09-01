IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The owner of I Square, the mixed-use development in Irondequoit, is selling off most of the project.

Irondequoit native Mike Nolan started this project twelve years ago, he said Friday he didn’t expect to still be working to complete it.

“We’re 12 years into a project that we expected us to take five to seven years,” he said.

He told News 8 Friday that a desire to spend more time with family and his main manufacturing business, are the main reasons he’s looking to sell.

All of this development started in 2011, he says, as a way to make a new town square. Nolan bought out and then demolished almost two dozen buildings along three blocks on Titus Ave.

The development includes Irondequoit Beer Company, nearby senior apartments, and of course the most visually recognizable parts of the development:

The Food Market, the net-zero Imaginarium space, and the amphitheater next to the House of Guitars. It’s those last three installations he’s looking to sell.

Nolan said today that he’s invested $17 million into this project, and only estimates the worth of the whole project to be $10 million.

At the end of the day, he says, he wants someone to come in and finish the vision.

“We didn’t build I square to make money off it, to build anything other than a town center, to make our community better and stronger,” he said. “I really do… Just want to see it through.”

Nolan said that he has had some productive conversations with potential buyers. He added today that part of the reason he is looking to sell is difficulty with the town of Irondequoit.

News 8 has reached out multiple times to the town and has not heard back.