ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To help kick start the Irondequoit Police Department’s new K9 unit, Vision Automotive Group has donated a new vehicle.

Both the donation and the presentation of the unit were approved less than a week ago, and wheels are already moving to restart this long-awaited addition.

The Dodge Durango was presented to the department Monday. IPD Chief of Police explains how this has helped the departments development of the unit so far.

“We were hoping to just start the unit with one dog. But we were able to find enough funding for two dogs,” Chief Scott Peters said. “So having one vehicle here, and we’ll actually have another vehicle ready to go. It’s not going to be as nice as this one, but that’s what we get to look forward to in the future and it’s an amazing gift.”

The chief adds they are looking at adopting the two dogs at the end of February.