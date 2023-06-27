ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new historical marker was unveiled Tuesday to commemorate the “White Lady” of Durand Eastman Park.

The “White Lady” is an old legend in the Rochester area. The marker reads: “The White Lady: Grieving woman’s ghost and her wolf-like hounds appear in the night mist searching the roadside for her lost daughter.”

The tale goes like this — a stone wall in Durand Eastman Park is the remains of a castle where a woman and her daughter lived a century ago. The daughter snuck out and never returned. The woman spent the rest of her life searching for her every night with her two dogs, but with no luck — she passed away and her castle crumbled.

Over time, there were reports of a white ghost with two other ghosts walking along the beachfront and scaring those who visit at night. Although this is most likely a folktale, it’s a legend passed down through the years.

In fact, back in 2017, a tree was damaged at Durand Eastman Park not far from the “White Lady’s Castle.” Many people say the damage caused the tree to be shaped like a person.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello explained the importance and significance of the “White Lady” legend.

“Perhaps the ghost story began as a warning to young people about the dangers of seeking adventure after dark,” Bello said. But folklore is about more than cautionary tales. It’s about understanding that despite our differences, we all have shared experiences, and because of them we are all connected.”