ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in Irondequoit was arrested and accused of recklessly shooting a gun inside of an apartment complex.

Irondequoit police say this happened last Thursday at Skyview Park Apartments. According to police, the man was found in an elevator holding a loaded gun, one they say was previously reported stolen.

An investigation revealed the man —whom police did not identify— allegedly fired several rounds inside of his apartment, including one round that went through a sliding glass door leading to the community parking lot.

The man faces several weapons charges. He’s also been charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.