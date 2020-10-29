Affordable housing development at Wambach Farms site gets thumbs up from Town of Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The old Wambach’s Farm site in a Irondequoit is on a busy wedge of land off of Culver Road and Route 104.

It’s now officially set to be turned into lower-income housing units. Town Supervisor Dave Seeley says it will be good for the community and business, but area residents are saying traffic is going to be a major factor.

“We really felt it was an appropriate proposal as a reuse of the property,” Seeley said.

A 96-unit development on the site has received rezoning approval from the Irondequoit Town Board.

Seeley says this project has lower-income healthcare workers in mind, like food service, sanitation, and maintenance workers.

“We have so many people working in Irondequoit who constitute the ‘working poor,’ or low or moderate working people,” Seeley said.

For those living around the old Wambach Farms site, they say new neighbors could be good. The added traffic on these already tight roadways though — about 200 extra cars per day — could be a major issue.

“Cars are always racing down,” said Mark Brutko, who lives nearby. “I think if they do a project down there, it’s going to add a lot more cut-through traffic.”

“Going out at like, lunch times, or in the morning, back when obviously we were all going to work a little bit more, taking a left out of here was pretty rough,” said Ryan Harrington, another nearby resident.

Seeley says “slow down” on traffic concerns, because the town has already done a traffic assessment.

“You don’t like to use the word ‘nominal,’ but the impact really was,” Seeley said. “Compared to the current daily count, it really was nominal.”

Seeley says over the past number of years, housing prices have gone up, while incomes have remained steady. With a development like this, the supervisor wants to ensure that this can be an equalizer for working families.

“Despite your income levels, the access to affordable housing should be something that you’re entitled to,” Seeley said.

The supervisor said ground could break at the site as early as next year. A clean bill of health for the land, as well as final plans and finances, still need to be secured, but Seeley says with this project, the values of the town have been states.

“We want to make sure Irondequoit remains a welcoming community, and one that’s affordable to live in.

Seeley says Providence Housing, the organization handling construction, will still need to go before the Town Planning Board for site plan approval, a meeting that’s due to happen in the next month or two.