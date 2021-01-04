Local schools prepare for new semester, COVID-19 testing up in the air

WEST IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday morning was the first day back to school in-person for some districts. Aaron Johnson, superintendent for West Irondequoit school district says he is feeling good about a new year.

“After what we experienced in 2020 there is a sense of hope and optimism,” he said.

Johnson says he wants parents to take comfort in knowing that PPE and protocols have been working. “With our staff, really making sure as they come back, in small groups, planning or having lunch, that they carry over those practices because they’ve worked and become successful.”

Johnson says they’re working on educating and clarifying what a “close contact” does entail. “So they can self-monitor their behaviors and make sure they’re not putting themselves or colleagues at risk.”

Johnson says the one thing he wishes he had more clarity on is COVID-19 testing. He says Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mendoza has offered the option of voluntary COVID testing as routine practice. But Governor Cuomo said in a press conference Monday that schools must prove their transmission late to be lower than community rate, in order to stay open. This would be for areas where transmission is over 9%.

“We are in a county with higher than 9%, does that mean that we have to start testing again,” he said. Johnson says they’re fully prepared, whatever the case is. “We’ve already done a round of testing when we initially went into yellow zone, went very successfully, great engagement with students and staff so we have structure in place. We have a plan ready if we have to test either 20% or 30%. We actually have the tests on site here.”

Johnson says he has been meeting regularly with Dr. Mendoza for preparation. “Our public health department has been fabulous, Dr. Mendoza has been amazing, I’m not sure if he ever sleeps. He is a tremendous supporter, listener, and by that I mean he is very open to feedback, monitoring and advocating for schools,” he said.

News 8 reached out to the NYS Department of Health for clarification on whether testing will be voluntary or mandated in schools. News 8 also reached out to the county, who says they’re working on clarifying.

Click here for the full plan for West Irondequoit.