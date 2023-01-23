ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The lawsuit filed by Irondequoit Town Councilwoman Patrina Freeman against the Town of Irondequoit and two councilmembers has been dismissed by United States District Court Judge David G. Larimer.

The lawsuit, filed in March of 2022, alleged various forms of racial discrimination centered around the formation of a town committee called ICARE, which was created under the leadership of former Town Supervisor Seely and chaired by Freeman.

Freeman also said Irondequoit Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick slammed a door on her wrist as she was leaving a board meeting on September 20. Freeman said the incident came after 14 months of “escalating issues of harassment and intimidation,” and has filed two Notice of Claims against the Town.

Judge Larimer found that Freeman did not present facts demonstrating racial discrimination, but instead only complained of political differences.

“Plaintiff shows her true colors here: she wants the Court to stop the Board’s negative (in her view) decisions concerning ICARE. That is clearly something that the Court cannot and should not do,” Judge Larimer wrote.

The Attorney for the Town of Irondequoit also noted that similarly summarily dismissed, in a separate proceeding, was Councilmember Freeman’s complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which alleged that because of her race, she was denied resources and benefits, retaliated against, and otherwise treated differently from her colleagues. The EEOC concluded that Councilmember Freeman was not entitled to the relief she sought even before engaging in the typical fact-finding process.

“We are pleased that U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer was able to see through these baseless claims and moved to dismiss this case,” said Irondequoit Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick. “This lawsuit was meant to divide our Town Board and community, but we never let it distract us from the important day-to-day business of addressing the concerns and needs of our residents. We now look forward to focusing on exciting upcoming town projects and continuing to build on our theme of One Irondequoit, where every voice matters.”