ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The area of St. Paul Boulevard will be closed to traffic for the morning commute after a car was swallowed by a sinkhole Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was inside the sinkhole as police and first responders surrounded it. It is not known yet how many individuals were inside the car at the time or if there are any injuries, but it is believed that they are okay.

The vehicle that fell into the sinkhole was pulled out. (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

News 8 crew on the scene said that authorities believe that a storm drain may have failed, which led to the sinkhole opening.

The crash occurred as areas of Monroe County are under a flash flood warning Wednesday morning. For more information, click here to view News 8’s up-to-date weather forecast.\

Stay with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.