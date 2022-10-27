IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A decision by the Town of Irondequoit Preservation Commission Thursday could impact what happens with a nearly 100-year-old building off Titus Avenue. The local chain Jeremiah’s Tavern wants to expand to a new location there.

The community group Helping Irondequoit Plan for Progress is not against Jeremiah’s Tavern moving into the 690 Titus Ave. property but is asking the Preservation Commission to label it a local historic landmark so the building can’t be changed. But some locals feel it’s time to move on.

Online, management of Jeremiah’s Tavern is pushing a petition arguing that the structure of 690 Titus Ave. is in disrepair and holds no historical value or distinguishing architectural style. Locals like Raina Tinker believe a new establishment will better the area.

“We used to go to the Cooper Deli when it was open but now the building is looking kind of old,” Tinker said. “And I think the owners have moved on. So, it will be nice to look at something fresh and new on that corner.”

Cooper Deli owner Tracey Fitzpatrick said in May that the business had no choice but to close when the landlord declined to renew its lease.

Tinker feels Jeremiah’s Plans to put up a new building can bring new business and family-friendly activities to the area.

“We’re going to have another option for a place to bring our kids to eat,” Tinker continued. “There is a bar right there which I can’t exactly take my kids to. So, I’m always looking forward to having new local businesses.”

“It’s keeping the identity of our town,” Ann Burns argues. “We don’t want to become a geography of nowhere USA. We don’t want to become a commercial strip.”

Burns is the Co-Chair of the Irondequoit Plan for Progress non-profit. She says research shows the building at 690 Titus Ave. has been around since 1926 and qualifies to be labeled a historic landmark.

“It’s socially important, it’s part of our culture, it’s been part of our culture for almost 100 years,” Burns told us. “It was the beginning of commerce in that district. It’s also a visual feature on that corner.”

Irondequoit Plan for Progress says they have no issue with Jeremiah’s Tavern doing the interior renovation on the new location. But those who live across the street like Ruth Leusch fear this move will worsen traffic.

“We’ve got a lot of traffic here and with kids coming home from school and the parking they’ll need is my biggest concern,” Leusch explained.

We reached out to the management of Jeremiah’s Tavern for a response on this debate but never heard back. The Preservation Commission is holding a public meeting with both sides on this at 7:30 pm where they could reach a vote on the building being labeled a historical landmark.

A spokesperson for the Town of Irondequoit said no application for the town has been submitted yet for demolition and this public hearing is specifically to discuss a historical designation.