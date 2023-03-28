ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several Irondequoit residents were evacuated from their townhomes after a gas line was struck Tuesday afternoon.

According to firefighters, a resident was parking their car when “somehow” they accelerated and hit the side of the building. The angle impacted the gas meter on the side of the building, ripping it from the supply line.

The car continued to accelerate through the impact, stopping after it hit the building next door, firefighters said.

The struck supply line released free-flowing gas into the air, resulting in an evacuation of both buildings. First responders said that RG&E arrived and was able to use a plug to stop the gas.

The townhome attached to the affected line did show gas readings inside the residents, but it was vented with a few open doors and windows, according to firefighters.

RG&E is continuing to work on the affected line as of approximately 4:45 p.m.