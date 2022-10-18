IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — An Irondequoit town councilmember is calling on the town supervisor to resign, claiming he hurt her wrist by slamming a door.

Irondequoit Town Councilwoman Patrina Freeman said Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick slammed a door on her wrist as she was leaving a board meeting on September 20. Freeman said the incident came after 14 months of “escalating issues of harassment and intimidation,” and has filed two Notice of Claims against the Town.

“I don’t know what he’s going to say to explain this away, but it happened and he hasn’t apologized or sought to resolve it in any way,” Freeman’s attorney, Nate McMurray said.

Fitzpatrick issued a statement denying the accusations.

Irondequoit police investigated Freeman’s claim. According to their report, the board went into executive session during its September 20 meeting to discuss “a confidential matter.” When Freeman asked Fitzpatrick for unspecified documents during that session, the report said Fitzpatrick told her she could see them in his office, as he could not send them via email “due to the sensitive nature of the matter.”

Fitzpatrick told police Freeman “refused” to go to his office to see the documents. He said he left the meeting room before everyone else and denied slamming the door.

According to the incident report, three board members interviewed by investigators said they did not see or hear anything regarding Fitzpatrick slamming a door while leaving the executive session.

An Irondequoit officer who visited the town hall wrote in their report, “I noted the door to the suite has a self closing door hinge making it difficult to slam shut.”

According to the police report, an investigator also interviewed a town attorney, who said Freeman came to the attorney immediately after the September 20 board meeting claiming Fitzpatrick “slammed the door in her face.”

“Patrina never mentioned she was injured nor did (the attorney) observe any obvious injury,” police wrote. “Patrina was clearly upset and told (the attorney) she was entitled to documents and didn’t want to have to sue the town again.”

Police say there are no working cameras on the floor where the alleged incident occurred, but the town board meeting which took place immediately after the executive session on September 20 was recorded.

“From the video I did not observe any indication that Patrina had hurt her hand a short time before,” police wrote.

“No further action will be taken.”

Freeman’s attorney says another former town employee —Analisa Rogers— is also filing a lawsuit for separate harassment claims.

“I believe the medical record she showed after the event, showed that her arm was fractured,” says attorney Nate McMurray. pic.twitter.com/5CD99NDl9Z — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) October 18, 2022

