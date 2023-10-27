ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During an Irondequoit Town Board meeting Wednesday, the board voted down the proposal for a refuse district.

A refuse district is a state-law-enabled and protected group in a neighborhood that works with a town to contract one pickup service for the whole area.

According to the Irondequoit Town Attorney, the proposed refuse district within the town would have serviced 86 houses in the specified area.

The town did receive a request for proposal, which revealed the annual fees for the collection of refuse in the district would be $258 annually, with the option for residents to contract separately through Casella for additional services.

The RFP also revealed a 172-gallon toter, as well as recycling services. Homeowners would also have the option to house six additional bins of their choice for use of what would be the weekly service.

Multiple board members noted there is a big difference between paying a pickup bill as part of the refuse district and being issued a bill individually. The elimination of sales tax is something that would contribute to these savings, they added.

While more than 51% of the assessed value supported the refuse district in the form of a petition, one board member noted any carrier would be able to beat their competitor’s price without the refuse district by switching companies.

One councilwoman also noted:

“I don’t like that this is based on property value, and not people,” Councilwoman Kimie Romeo said. “The wealthiest people in your neighborhood can make a decision that you might not be happy with. I think that process needs to be re-examined.”

Another concern presented by the board was that multiple residents surveyed did not know much about the program.

Petitions to have the refuse district reconsidered for the 2025 tax year may begin in January.

“I would task my colleagues on the board to take a real, fine look at how the process works,” Romeo said.

To hear more about the Irondequoit Town Board's discussion