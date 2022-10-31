ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Town Board is holding an emergency vote Tuesday to censure a Councilwoman who spoke publicly about alleged mistreatment and threatened to sue the Town Supervisor.

Councilwoman Patrina Freeman faces a possible formal punishment from her fellow board members for holding an October 18 press conference where she made allegations against Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick.

“[The] supervisor got to the door first, opened it forcefully, walked through, and then slammed the door on me, effectively hitting my hand and fracturing my wrist,” Patrina Freeman said about a September 20 board meeting during the conference.

Freeman, the first Black woman elected to the board, has also said she intends to sue the the town of Irondequoit for a million dollars due to discrimination and hostile work environment.

In a resolution published Monday evening, Supervisor Fitzpatrick detailed ten reasons why the board should formally condemn Freeman. The reasons include: antagonistic, disruptive, demeaning, and accusatory actions; improper use of government resources; failure to meet with her colleagues one-on-one; and revealing sensitive discussions and telling the media that she was assaulted by Fitzpatrick.

In the police investigation over the alleged September 20 incident, an Irondequoit officer who visited the town hall wrote in their report that “I noted the door to the suite has a self closing door hinge making it difficult to slam shut.”

The public meeting to censure Freeman is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday. News 8 reached out to Freeman’s attorney for statement, but have not yet heard back.