Irondequoit to purchase LED lights for streetlights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit will purchasing over 2,100 public streetlights and replacing each lamp with more efficient LED technology.

Officials say the project will ultimately reduce the town’s energy costs by over $230,000 annually. According to a statement, the project will be cash positive for the Town budget right from its onset, and once fully implemented, will reduce the town’s energy costs and lower Irondequoit’s carbon footprint.”

“The acquisition and conversion of Irondequoit’s streetlights to a more efficient, higher quality LED technology is good for our environment and good for taxpayers,” Supervisor Dave Seeley said in a statement.

“By moving forward with this project, we are acting responsibly to reduce our operating bottom line in Town government, as well as significantly reducing the amount of energy needed to light our streets. I am grateful to NYPA for their partnership on this exciting initiative.”

The Town is partnering with the New York Power Authority (NYPA), whose Smart Street Lighting NY program has aided municipalities across the State with similar projects by providing both technical support and project management.

Last year, the Town took initial steps in engaging with NYPA, who offered a cost benefit analysis of both purchasing and converting Irondequoit’s 2,121 pubic lighting fixtures. This spring, the Town executed a sales agreement with RG&E which, under State Law, must make available for purchase its public streetlights to a host municipality. The Town expects to close on the purchase of the lights in the early fall, drawing from its reserves which have grown considerably over the past several years.

Construction on the project is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022, and be completed in Fall of next year.