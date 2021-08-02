Irondequoit to host public meeting to update residents on Town Hall Campus project

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit will host a public meeting to brief the community on the process of the Town Hall Campus Reimagination project next week.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, August 10 at the Irondequoit Public Library, 1300 Titus Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m.

Earlier this year, town officials announced new plans to develop seven acres of community green space at the site formerly occupied by the town’s Department of Public Works Building. That DPW building was destroyed by a fire on Christmas Eve in 2016. The building, along with all the equipment inside, was destroyed. In October of 2019, construction was complete for the town’s new public works building.

“This is one of the most exciting projects in Irondequoit in a generation, and we are grateful for the hundreds of residents who have shared their vision for how to best repurpose Town Hall’s ‘Backyard,'” Acting Supervisor John Perticone said in a statement. “We are now eager to move into the next phase of this process and solicit our community’s feedback on our draft concepts.”

To date, officials said the Town has received over 500 survey responses through its public engagement process, held four advisory committee meetings and three focus group sessions. The Town also held an interactive feedback session earlier in July, during the Farmers’ Market. The work product of this public comment is two draft concept plans developed by the Town and its consultant, EDR, which will be shared with the general public during the community presentation on August 10.

At the end of the meeting, residents will have the opportunity to vote for the concept that they prefer. There will also be a drop box for comments on the plans for those who choose not to voice their feedback over a microphone. Residents may also participate interactively by clicking here.

The Town Board hopes to receive the final Master Plan document later in August, and proceed with the project this Fall.