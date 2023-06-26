ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A public meeting in Irondequoit will be held Monday evening regarding the proposed expansion of the University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men.

The school, also known as UPrep, first announced the proposal back in January, saying that the current location on Lake Avenue is running out of space to accommodate students.

UPrep’s proposal, if approved, would allow the school to expand to a vacant space on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

The public meeting will cover updates to the proposed expansion and will be open to public comment. The meeting is scheduled to take place at Irondequoit Town Hall at 7 p.m.