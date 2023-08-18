IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A section of St. Paul Boulevard in Irondequoit will continue to remain closed over the weekend and into next week. This, after a large sinkhole opened up on Wednesday. There are traffic detours while crews work.

Folks living and working near the site say it’s costing them business and time, while others are kind of going with the flow.

Authorities told News 8 they believe a storm drain may have failed, leading to the collapse. While working, it’s said crews found a collapsed sewer pipe, leading to more delays in getting the roadway fully repaired and opened.

“With St. Paul Boulevard being shut down, it has virtually killed our gas sales,” said Lee Buckman who runs B&B Automotive. He said folks can’t get in and out of the gas station with ease, costing him about $300 per day in sales. Thankfully B&B is also a car shop with scheduled appointments for repairs.

“So, we’re fortunate in that respect,” he said.

He said of the sinkhole right in front of his shop, he’s never seen anything like it. “We’ve been here 25 years, nothing like this in the past,” he said.

Don McCoy lives close by and said in addition to having to take an alternate route home, this sinkhole has presented another challenge.

“They shut our water off and that was like four or five hours ago, no notice, no nothing,” he said about to eat his dinner of burgers and Brussel sprouts.

Air Force veteran Craig Hollenbeck also lives close to the hole, and he’s retired. While this is an inconvenience, it’s not nearly what Buckman and McCoy have to deal with. For him, this is minor and the workers are actually great company in the evening.

“They work till like 11 or 12 O’clock at night, and they kind of shut down, so we’ll sit here and watch them and go out and talk to them sometimes,” he said.

The Town of Irondequoit issued the following statement on Friday:

“Work on the ongoing storm sewer repair was delayed Friday morning as a water main break at the intersection of St. Paul Boulevard and Armstrong Avenue flooded the work area. Monroe County Water Authority is currently on the scene repairing the water main. St. Paul Boulevard will remain closed between Paxton Road and Wimbledon Road while storm sewer repairs continue through the weekend and into next week.”