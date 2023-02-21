IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday night, the public spoke to the Irondequoit Town Board on Rochester’s University Preparatory Charter School’s possible relocation. UPrep is looking to move to East Ridge Road in Irondequoit after 13 years in the city.

As News 8 reported last month, there is a vacant facility UPrep is eyeing, but many folks are not enthusiastic about the idea. With 450 students currently —and more on the way— UPrep says they need more space.

To be clear, residents like Jenny Labrake are for UPrep, she thinks it’s great. But what she’s not for is it coming to the proposed spot in Irondequoit.

“I just think the area they’re trying to go in is not conducive to the school,” she said.

A lot of speakers Tuesday live quite close to the proposed vacant facility on Ridge Road, like James Gunther. “Directly across the street from where the school’s relocating,” he said.

Just 30 feet from his property line. The value of his property he fears will plummet. “These kids can look in my front window. My front yard is very tiny,” said Gunther.

Irondequoit Town Board set to hear from the public tonight on plan to expand U-Prep. I already spoke to a few, major concerns are traffic, loss of green space, and decrease in property values pic.twitter.com/S4yHJTeuyC — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) February 22, 2023

Mary Ann Clark says there’s just not enough space. Also, the environment is a concern. “With all this loss of beautiful land we have, the wildlife that comes around,” she said.

Other residents raised concerns about the level of the trash that they feel will litter the landscape, should UPrep come.

News 8 spoke with John Nichols with Nichols Construction (a part of the UPrep team) back in January. He says according to their conceptual plan — they’d add a few features, including a gym, a practice field for athletic activities, and a running track.

“We’ve been through the building, can be repurposed very easily, turned into classroom, natural areas for technical, construction, and culinary areas,” said Nichols.

One resident warned the town board, to stop this proposal. 1,400 people she said have signed a petition opposing this project. “If you, as representatives of us, can’t listen to our voices, we will remember come November,” she said.

The town said the application for this relocation was not received from UPrep, the new deadline to give it to the town is now March 21st.