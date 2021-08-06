Irondequoit police searching for suspects after car theft, man dragged by vehicle

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit police are searching for suspects after a vehicle was stolen and a man was dragged by it.

Police say around 1:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Portland Parkway and Portland Avenue for the report of a stolen vehicle that had just occurred.

Responding officers found a 79-year-old man that said he was pulled from his vehicle and thrown to the ground by three male suspects.

Police say the three suspects then jumped into the vehicle and began to flee the area.

Officials say while attempting to flee the area, the 79-year-old man was dragged on the ground by the vehicle. Authorities say the victim suffered severe cuts to his head and body and required hospital treatment.

Police say the stolen vehicle is a 2003 royal blue Nissan Maxima with license plates that read DKZ3680. Below is a stock photo of the same kind of vehicle:

The suspects are described as two while male teenagers and one black male teenagers last seen leaving the apartment complex in the stolen vehicle, police say.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding this incident to Irondequoit police at 336-6000 or 911.