IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Irondequoit Police Department received reports of a man who had been shot Saturday evening on Cambria Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot in his leg. Responding officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation determined that the victim let the suspect into the home and an altercation occurred inside the residence.

Lt. Andrew Whitaker of the Irondequoit Police Department said they believe drugs were involved and that this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call Irondequoit Police Department at (585) 336-6000 ext. 2200 or 911 and ask for the on-duty Irondequoit Police Supervisor.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Rochester area Crimestoppers (585) 423-9300 or via their website at www.roccrimestoppers.com.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.