Irondequoit Police investigate after body found inside home near Nixon Dr.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit and New York State Police continue to investigate after locating a dead female body inside a residence in the area of Nixon Drive.

Authorities say the incident is being treated as a ‘suspicious unattended death.’

Officials arrived to Nixon Drive near Sea Breeze in Irondequoit after reports of a domestic incident were made around 12:30 p.m.

Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird says: “We responded for a check the welfare and found a female deceased we are treating it as a suspicious unattended death.”

The Monroe County Medical Examiners Office is currently working to determine the cause of death.

Identification details will be withheld upon pending family notification.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.