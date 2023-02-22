ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department has a limited number of steering wheel locks available for those who own or lease a Hyundai or Kia.

The Irondequoit Police Department said via Twitter Friday that they have received more wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners or leases with affected models of theft.

Those looking to pick up a wheel lock can bring their driver’s license and Hyundai or Kia registration to the Irondequoit Police Department located at 1300 Titus Ave. while supplies last.

They are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

