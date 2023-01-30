ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Newly-appointed Irondequoit police chief Scott Peters has begun work Monday after the Town of Irondequoit completed a background check on him, according to the Irondequoit Police Department.

Chief Peters was named as the new police chief during a town board meeting held on January 17. He replaces former Chief Alan Laird, who retired from the position in November after 22 years of service.

Before he was named chief, Peters worked with the Rochester Police Department for almost 27 years. He retired in 2019 and then worked with the DA’s Office as a major felony crimes investigator.

This news comes weeks after accusations were made that Peters attended a racist Juneteenth party which three members of the Rochester Fire Department were forced to attend, including a 14-year Black veteran.

Peters denied that he attended the party and claims to have evidence debunking the allegations. He plans to sue Buffalo attorney Nate McMurray, who accused Peters of attending the party.