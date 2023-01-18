ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit’s newly-selected police chief has filed to sue a Buffalo area civil rights attorney over claims that he attended and helped organized a racist Juneteenth party that made national headlines over the summer.

According to the complaint filed January 13, attorney Nate McMurray claimed that Scott Peters took part in a racist Juneteenth party that a Black Rochester Firefighter was forced to attend. McMurray represents that firefighter, Jerrod Jones, in a separate lawsuit against the City of Rochester.

Peters claims he has proof he was not at the party, and that McMurray’s efforts to place him there have damaged his reputation and caused emotional distress.

According to the complaint, Peters and his wife, Amy Andrews, both worked until 5:00 p.m. on July 7, 2022 — the date of the party. Peters had gotten a new car on his lunch that same day, and court documents claim the pair have a timestamped picture of the vehicle in their driveway at 5:38 p.m. They claim they then drove the new car to Schooners Riverside Pub, about 25 minutes from their home.

The complaint states Andrews had a text message conversation with a friend after sending the picture, then a 14-minute call from 6:28 p.m. to 6:42 p.m. in the Schooners parking lot.

At 7:54 p.m., the documents claim Andrews sent a text message to a friend saying, “Jumbo shrimp are at schooners tomorrow, we are here now and I saw the sign.’’ At 8:05 p.m., another text message with a timestamped photograph from inside the restaurant referring to a live musical act playing at the venue that night. At 8:16 p.m., Andrews sent another timestamped photo of a boat outside the restaurant, and a timestamped selfie.

Peters and Andrews say McMurray’s claim that they attended the racist party were defamatory. They are seeking punitive damages.

News 8 has reached out to McMurray, but has yet to hear back.

The Town of Irondequoit named Peters its new police chief Tuesday, pending a background check.