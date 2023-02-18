ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Party City in Irondequoit is on the closure list for stores to close nationwide after the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

The documents filed in bankruptcy court also say the retailer is planning on auctioning 12 stores, with another 10 anticipating a closure.

The Party City in Irondequoit is located in the Culver Ridge Plaza at 225 E Ridge Road.

Party City locations effected include stores throughout New York, Illinois, Georgia, Texas, as well as other states.

News 8 reached out to the Irondequoit location to get more information and were directed to corporate offices who we are awaiting a response from.