ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit named its new police chief Tuesday, immediately addressing a public claim that he attended a racist Juneteenth party in Rochester which garnered national attention over the summer.

Scott Peters was named to lead the Irondequoit Police Department in a town board meeting Tuesday evening. Peters replaces Alan Laird, who retired in November.

In that town board meeting, Irondequoit Town Attorney Megan Dorritie addressed a claim made by civil rights attorney Nate McMurray that Peters attended a racist Juneteenth party that a Black Rochester Firefighter was forced to attend.

“Let me be perfectly clear, the only evidence the town has seen with regard to these allegations is the complete denial of them by Mr. Peters in a document signed under oath and subject to the penalties of perjury,” Dorritie said. “The town does not believe it is fair or appropriate to perpetuate rumors of bad conduct without evidence to support those allegations.”

Dorritie said it was important for the Town of Irondequoit to publicly address the “unfair claims” made by McMurray — who represents firefighter Jarrod Jones in his lawsuit over the racist party.

Peters will officially take on the role of chief after a full background check is completed.

According to the Town of Irondequoit, Peters spent nearly 27 years with the Rochester Police Department before retiring in June, 2019. He then became a major felony crimes investigator with the district attorney’s office.

“I am humbled to be given this opportunity and I look forward to serving the residents of Irondequoit,” Peters said in a statement issued Tuesday night. “I have previously worked with many of the officers in the department and I look forward to working with them and using our combined talents focusing on public safety to make Irondequoit the best place to work and live for all.”