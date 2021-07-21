Irondequoit man charged in gruesome murder to be arraigned on Wednesday

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Seth Larson, the man accused of murdering Lisa Shuler, is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

The Irondequoit man was arrested in May and charged with murder in connection to the death of his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler. Shuler was found dead and in a “dismembered state” outside a Culver Road home.

Larson was located in Lewis County, West Virginia after a week-long search by police.

He has been charged with second degree murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse. Larson originally pleaded not guilty to the charges on June 17.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.