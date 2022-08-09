ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seth Larson, who pleaded not guilty to murder charges early last year, returned to court for a pre-trial motion Tuesday.

The Irondequoit man is currently held on murder charges and two counts of concealment of a human corpse for the gruesome murder of his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler back in May of 2021.

According to court documents, investigators found the body of a woman inside a home on the 4300 block of Culver Road in Irondequoit. Larson was identified as a person of interest in connection to the death and was later caught in West Virginia by U.S. Marshalls following “a weeks-long” search.

Larson’s bail is set at $1 million cash, $2 million bond and a $5 million partially secured bond.

During his last visit to court, prosecutors in the case shared details of Larson’s murder plan. Officials at the time said he cleared his bank account, bought camping gear, burner phones, and maps that were eventually found in a Virginia hotel Larson was staying in.

The prosecution said they plan on bringing out-of-state witnesses in for the case.

Shuler was known in the community for her work as an aspiring nurse at Rochester Regional Health. A tribute was set by staff members in June of last year to commemorate her triumphs.

A tribute to honor Lisa Shuler 💜 Staff members and students she worked with shared kind words and released bubbles in her honor. Shuler was expected to graduate from nursing school this coming fall. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/cFh1NVqoY6 — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) June 3, 2021

According to the district attorney’s office, Larson’s Tuesday court appearance was scheduled to decide whether doorbell footage was admissible. No decision was made.

News 8 crew members present for the hearing say Monroe County Honorary District Judge Craig Doran is now overseeing the case and has yet to set a secondary court date for Larson.

