IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A midnight fire in Irondequoit Thursday morning left one dead, officials announced Thursday.

Shortly after midnight, fire departments were called to Garford Road in Irondequoit for reports of two people trapped inside a burning home.

Upon arrival, they discovered one person dead inside the house, and the second requiring treatment. He was taken to Rochester General hospital for his injuries.

Units from five different fire departments were called in, and two fire fighters required treatment for heat exhaustion.

Point Pleasant Deputy Chief Kyle Viccaro credits his fire fighters for their quick response in extinguishing the flames.

“We operate in structures in the same every time,” Viccaro said. “We always assume someone could be trapped in the fire. The crews here did an excellent job.”

Crews have boarded up the home and say they believe it is irreparably damaged.