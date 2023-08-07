ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Controversy continues over the proposed move for the University Preparatory Charter School for young men, also known as UPrep.

The school is looking to move into a new location on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

Community members who voiced concerns say they’re worried the move would affect traffic, the environment, and property values.

A school official at Monday’s Irondequoit Town Zoning Board meeting explained they’re moving into an existing location, with little to no impact to the community.

He also clarified the school is looking for an ‘area variance’ from the town, not a use-variance, which are more common in residential properties.

No decision was made Monday. The next zoning board meeting will be held in September.