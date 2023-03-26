ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members gathered Saturday to make sure everyone has a place to rest their head at night.

The Irondequoit Fire Department partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to give away beds to kids in need.

Organizers say their mission is inspired by those kids who have to sleep on the floor, or couch – instead of a cozy bed.

The group is in need of funding, as well as donations of comforters and bedding.