ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Voters in Irondequoit chose Democrat Andrae Evans to be their new town supervisor Tuesday.

Evans, who secured 52% of the vote, will replace Republican Rory Fitzpatrick.

Evans — 6,869 votes

Fitzpatrick — 6,329 votes

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, himself a former Irondequoit town supervisor, embraced Evans onstage at Monroe County Democrat HQ Tuesday evening.

Evans is a decorated combat veteran. Adam Chodak interviewed him about his experiences in 2019.