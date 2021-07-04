Irondequoit celebrates July 4th with full-day festivities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As a result of missing out on last year’s holiday, the Town of Irondequoit wanted to make its 2021 July Fourth celebration memorable Sunday.

Dubbed as the “largest July 4th parade in Monroe County,” Irondequoit’s holiday celebration stretches from sunrise to sunset as it leads up to its famous annual fireworks display from the Town Hall campus.

The holiday cheers began at 8 a.m. with a community run — split between a two-mile fun run and a 10K race for serious attendants. A July Fourth parade followed around 11 a.m. in the area of Cooper Road, which featured a community reading of the Declaration of Independence at the steps of the Town Hall.

Those involved in Irondequoit’s holiday festivities also enjoyed live music and finger-foods from local food trucks. Most importantly however, attendants from all Rochester areas were able to join their families in celebration of July Fourth.

“We used to always come down here,” Hilton resident Mia Zipkey said. Out first time here was with our family – and we just made it a little thing we do every 4th of July.”

When dusk begins to settle, around 9:30 p.m., the town’s firework display will plan to light up the sky in celebration of Independence Day.