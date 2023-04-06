ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit celebrated the grand opening of its Seed Library on Wednesday, which was made possible by $65,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Seed Library is a place where the community can go and get seeds for free. Gardeners would then harvest them and return the seeds from the crops they grew.

Instructions for how to plant and harvest the seeds will be available when picking them up from the lab. Additionally, there will be monthly classes held by Cornell Cooperative Extension on topics such as plant cultivation and cooking.

Seed libraries are becoming more popular because they help with neighborhood beautification, healthy eating, and outdoor hobbies for people ranging from children to seniors.