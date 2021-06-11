Irondequoit announces plans for 2021 July 4th celebration

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Town of Irondequoit announced plans for tis 2021 Independence Day celebration Friday.

Officials say this year’s event will include the “largest July 4th parade in Monroe County” as well as the annual firework display from the Town Hall campus.

“Irondequoit is very proud of its rich tradition of bringing together community members throughout the year – it’s what’s given us the distinction as a Festival Town,” said Supervisor Dave Seeley. “Our Independence Day celebration is the cornerstone of that identity – the largest of any such celebration in our region. We are very thrilled to be able to renew this time-honored event that is the source of so many wonderful memories.”

A line-up of July 4th activities are as follows:

8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. — 2 Mile Fun Run/10K Race. Sign up online

11 a.m. — Independence Day Parade, Cooper Road/Titus Avenue

Approximately 1 p.m. — Reading of the Declaration of Independence, Steps of Town Hall campus

3p.m. to 5 p.m. — Music on the Town Hall West Lawn with John Akers. Food Trucks will be on site.

Dusk — Fireworks display, Town Hall campus and vicinity (approximately 9:30 p.m.)

Town officials say they will also bring back the July 3rd Street Dance, Craft Fair, Entertainment garden and more.